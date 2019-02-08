Employment opportunity: Equipment Operator IV

Equipment Operator IV
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 (MD) is accepting applications for an Operator IV. This is a full time Union position and is responsible to the Public Works Superintendent or designate.
The targeted start date is March 1, 2019; however, this is contingent on the availability of the successful candidate.
The primary duties of this position is to provide safe, efficient delivery of service and maintenance to all M.D. infrastructure and right-of-ways, which includes general labour and operating heavy equipment.
For a complete job description for this position, please visit the M.D. website at mdpinchercreek.ab.ca .
Please note, the successful applicant will be required to produce a current Driver Abstract and a criminal records check.
The closing date for this competition is 12:00 (Noon) on Friday, February 22, 2019.
Please forward your resume clearly marked “Operator IV”:
MD of Pincher Creek
1037 Herron Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Fax: 403-627-5070
Email: jobs@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca