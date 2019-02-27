Fort Macleod RCMP investigate an assault of an adult male

RCMP Alberta - On February 27, 2019, at approximately 12:20 am Fort Macleod RCMP responded to an assault on a male in the town of Fort Macleod. Upon arrival police located an adult male, who was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injures. As a result of the investigation there is a large police presents in the area. RCMP members from Claresholm, Nanton, Pincher Creek, Pikani Detachments, and the RCMP Emergency Response Team are currently on scene.
At this time there is no concern for public safety, and residence can expect a heavy police presence for the next few hours.
No further details are available at this time.
