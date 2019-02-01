Man charged with theft of ambulance, dangerous driving and more

Blood Tribe Police Service -
On January 9, 2019, between 4:30 PM and 5:00 PM, Blood Tribe EMS were called to assess a person in custody at the Blood Tribe Police Service building. While EMS personnel were treating the patient inside the police building, a male walked up to the ambulance that was parked in the BTPS parking lot and drove off with it. A short time later, the ambulance was reported to have struck a vehicle along Highway 2, it failed to stop at the collision and was eventually located parked outside of a residence in the community of Moses Lake. Melvin Mountain Horse has been charged with theft of the ambulance, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. Mountain Horse has been remanded into custody until January 14, 2019 where he will appear in Cardston Provincial Court. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information pertaining to this incident is asked to call the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800.
