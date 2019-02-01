Nanton RCMP arrest man red-handed stealing copper wire

Police arrived on scene and observed a suspicious vehicle at an industrial site. Police entered the property and interrupted a male suspect who was in the middle of removing several hundred feet of copper wire from its brackets. Had the suspect been successful in his attempt, the cost to replace and repair the site would have been in excess of $50,000.
Brian Edward Tanner (42) of Calgary has been charged with:
· Breaking and entering with intent
· Mischief/damage to property over $5,000
· Possess break in instruments
· Fail to comply with a recognizance (x9)
Tanner has been remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Fort Macleod Provincial Court on Feb. 13, 2019.
