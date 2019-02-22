Recent

Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Feb. 11-18, 2019


Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the period of Feruary 11 to 18, 2019. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.

Total calls for service - 35
Assaults - 2
Domestic assault - 2
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 1
Theft under $5000 - 2
Driving complaints (general) - 2
MV Collisions - 4
Liquor offences - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
Assistance to other agencies -1
911 calls (invalid) - 5
Animal calls - 3
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) - 1
Prisoners held - 3

