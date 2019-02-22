Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Feb. 11-18, 2019

Total calls for service - 35
Assaults - 2
Domestic assault - 2
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 1
Theft under $5000 - 2
Driving complaints (general) - 2
MV Collisions - 4
Liquor offences - 1
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
Assistance to other agencies -1
911 calls (invalid) - 5
Animal calls - 3
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) - 1
Prisoners held - 3
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.