Alberta RCMP warn public of frauds – Over 11,000 reports received last year

Protect yourself by learning how to recognize fraud. Here are some tips:
- If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is
- Ignore communication from unknown contacts
- Purchase items from reputable organizations
- Never send money on a dating site
- Regularly monitor credit card statements for unknown charges
- Research organizations via the Better Business Bureau
- Don’t leave personal identification in your vehicle
Check out our social media accounts and #StopFraud2019 and #FPM2019 for more fraud education and tips.
If you have been the victim of a fraud, report it to your local police service and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at: www.antifraudcentre.ca or by calling: 1-888-495-8501.
