Friday, March 1, 2019

Alberta RCMP warn public of frauds – Over 11,000 reports received last year


RCMP Alberta - March is Fraud Prevention Month and in all of 2018, there were over 11,000 reports of fraud within Alberta RCMP jurisdiction. Impersonation and identity related incidents accounted for 14 per cent of all reported frauds for the year.

Protect yourself by learning how to recognize fraud. Here are some tips:
  • If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is
  • Ignore communication from unknown contacts
  • Purchase items from reputable organizations
  • Never send money on a dating site
  • Regularly monitor credit card statements for unknown charges
  • Research organizations via the Better Business Bureau
  • Don’t leave personal identification in your vehicle
Check out our social media accounts and #StopFraud2019 and #FPM2019 for more fraud education and tips. Follow us on Twitter @RCMPAlberta and on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta.

If you have been the victim of a fraud, report it to your local police service and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at: www.antifraudcentre.ca or by calling: 1-888-495-8501.

