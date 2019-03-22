Cardston RCMP arrest woman on outstanding warrants

RCMP Alberta - On March 14, 2019 Cardston RCMP arrested a female on outstanding warrants.
Shelise Jay Black Water (28) of Standoff, Alta., was wanted for trafficking fentanyl dating back to May of 2018. Upon her arrest Black Water was found to possess 15 Carfentanyl pills on her person.
Black Water now faces new charges:
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Carfentanyl
· Fail to comply with a Recognizance (x2)
· Obstruction
Black Water has been remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Cardston Provincial Court on March 21, 2019.
Police would like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to the Cardston Detachment at 403-653-4932 or your local police department. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online atwww.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store
