Coffee with MD Council Monday April 8

SPECIAL EVENT EVENING
MD Flag Raising Ceremony
Meet Our New CAO Troy MacCulloch
Coffee with Council
MD Flag Raising Ceremony
Meet Our New CAO Troy MacCulloch
Coffee with Council
Monday, April 8, 2019
6:00 pm
MD Administration Building
1037 Herron Avenue, Pincher Creek
Join Council as they raise the newly revealed MD Flag, and introduce our new
Chief Administration Officer Troy MacCulloch.
Then stay for coffee and cookies during a Coffee with Council session in the
Council Chambers, where residents of the MD can bring forth topics for
discussion.
For more information, please call 403-627-3130