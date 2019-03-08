Employment opportunities - Seasonal labour

Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
Seasonal – Labour
Employment Opportunities
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek (MD) is now accepting applications for seasonal labourer positions with the Public Works Department. These positions require working outdoors with high levels of physical activity. Duties will include general labour and may include operation of equipment.
May 6 – October 25, 2019 – 2 positions
Minimum requirement Class 3 Driver’s License with air endorsement, preference may be given to those that hold a Class 1 Drivers License.
Minimum requirement Class 3 Driver’s License with air endorsement, preference may be given to those that hold a Class 1 Drivers License.
May 6 – August 30, 2019 – 2 positions
Minimum requirement Class 5 Driver’s License.
Minimum requirement Class 5 Driver’s License.
These positions are part of the CUPE Bargaining Unit and are responsible to the Public Works Superintendent or designate. Successful candidates will be required to provide a current Driver’s Abstract.
The closing date for this competition is Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12:00 pm (Noon - MST). Please indicate if you are applying for the four-month or six-month position.
Please forward a resume clearly marked:
“Confidential – Seasonal Labourer”
to:
“Confidential – Seasonal Labourer”
to:
M.D. of Pincher Creek
1037 Herron Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Pincher Creek, AB
T0K 1W0
Fax: 403-627-5070
Email: jobs@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca