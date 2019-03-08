A while ago, Fortis asked schools how they could “green up” their areas and the Spring Glen Elementary School discussed how planting trees would be a great way to enhance our playground and play spaces around the school. Fortis decided to name the school an Environmental Ambassador in the Green Up Program and gave them a grant of $1000.00 to help with the project. It is greatly appreciated!
Friday, March 8, 2019
Fortis donates $1000 to Spring Glen Elementary School green project
A while ago, Fortis asked schools how they could “green up” their areas and the Spring Glen Elementary School discussed how planting trees would be a great way to enhance our playground and play spaces around the school. Fortis decided to name the school an Environmental Ambassador in the Green Up Program and gave them a grant of $1000.00 to help with the project. It is greatly appreciated!
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.