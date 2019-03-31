For Christians, that connection is Jesus – said to be “fully human” and “fully divine”. On the one hand he was a baby who grew into manhood. He laughed and cried, was sometimes disappointed, but tried to show positiveness … as do we.
On the other hand, he had a ministry of healing, of restoring life, of demonstrating the face of a loving God and a gracious Creator.
As a human being, is it possible that some of these qualities are in me? Does it suggest what we call our “soul”?
The elusive mystery of that relationship haunted me until one day I had opportunity to play with a bubble of liquid mercury. The fun was in separating one big bubble into multiple smaller bubbles and moving them about. I watched how they separated into individual entities that attracted and joined with each other, and then could be separated into other configurations.
Allelulia! I began to see a connection between the mercury bubble and my spiritual quandary. If we believe God the Creator gives life substance to all that is, by likening the Creator to the mercury we see bits of the original bubble separating into multiple parts, then coming back together in the whole.
In our birthing and at the time of our dying, we inherit qualities of godliness that gives us an affinity with each other and with our Source. “The Spirit in me” we sing “greets the Spirit in you. Allelulia!” There is a connection. “God’s in us and we are in God. A-lle-lu-lia!” At the end we become incorporated within the whole.
As with other excesses found in the Paradise Garden, as we explore this sanctuary we discover how gifted we are. True joy can come with striving to bring forth the best of our God-given potential.
Hymn writer Natalie Sleeth puts these wisps of thought into words. “In the bulb there is a flower, in the seed an apple tree. In cocoons a hidden promise, butterflies will soon be free …” She concludes, “In our end is our beginning; in our time infinity. In our doubt there is believing, in our life eternity. In our death a resurrection; at the last a victory – unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see.”
