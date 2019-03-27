Opportunity for Journeyman Carpenter in Pincher Creek area

Livingstone Range School Division No.68
Facilities Department
Journeyman Carpenter
Livingstone Range School Division invites applications for the full time (1.0 FTE) position of Journeyman Carpenter in the area of Pincher Creek, Alberta.
The Carpenter will be responsible for providing effective use of carpentry and construction techniques for LRSD and will hold a journeyman certificate. The successful candidate will need to be proficient with the safe and effective use of hand and power tools, mathematical calculations required for carpentry and the ability to read blue prints. The Carpenter must have a strong working knowledge of trades, practices, procedures, techniques, tools and equipment, materials, specifications, quality control, cost control and safety. Must be able to work independently as well as part of the LRSD maintenance team. Salary and benefits are in accordance with our maintenance agreement.
For further information please contact Mr. Greg Gorzitza, Facilities Coordinator, at 403-625-3356. Apply online at http://lrsd.ca/Careers.php . Please submit a letter of application along with a resume, including references by April 12, 2019.
We thank all applicants for their interest in this position however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
By virtue of the submission of an application, the applicant agrees that the Deputy Superintendent or designate can contact previous employers for the purpose of conducting confidential reference checks whether or not the applicant has listed a reference for that employer.
Mr. Ken Sampson, Deputy Superintendent
Livingstone Range School Division #68
410 – 20th Street East; P.O. Box 1810
Fort Macleod, AB T0L 0Z0