Pincher Creek RCMP investigating Break and Enter, Poaching

On Thursday February 28th, 2019 Pincher Creek RCMP and Alberta Conservation Officers attended a Break and Enter at the Beaver Mines Lake Provincial Campground. Person(s) unknown had cut the locks to several gates and then broke into three sea cans. They then stole six "Specialized" brand Fat Bikes, helmets, sets of handlebar mittens and seat storage bags. Value of the stolen items is over $10,000.00.
When the officers were on scene conducting their investigation into the theft they noted a blood trail near the sea-cans that led them to a head of a cow moose, a cape, and entrails from a field-dressed moose.
Police believe these incidents are connected and committed by the same person(s).
If you have any information about this, or any other crime, please call the Pincher Creek RCMP at (403) 627-6010, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.