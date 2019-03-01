Weather

Friday, March 1, 2019

Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Feb. 18 - 25, 2019


Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the period of February 18-25, 2019. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.

Total calls for service - 52
Sexual assault - 2
Assaults - 2
Domestic assault - 1
Break and Enter (residential) - 1
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Theft under $5000 - 2
Impaired Driving - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 2
Driving complaints (general) - 3
MV Collisions - 6 
Liquor offences - 3
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 2
Assistance to General Public (general) - 4
Assistance to other agencies - 2
False Alarms - 1
911 calls (invalid) - 8
Prisoners held - 9

