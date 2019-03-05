Weather

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

RCMP Investigate theft of Cargo Trailer in Pincher Creek


Pincher Creek RCMP - On March 5th, 2019 at approximately 8:50 AM, the Pincher Creek RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a theft of a Cargo Trailer in the Town of Pincher Creek. A white coloured 2016 Royal utility double axle trailer (14 ft), (vin 2S9FL336XG3034167) AB licence plate 5BK422 was stolen from a residence.

The trailer had approximately $8000.00 in Power tools inside, along with shelving. The trailer had rock chips in the front as well as a large dent on the driver-side wheel well.

Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact the Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

