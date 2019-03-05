RCMP Investigate theft of Cargo Trailer in Pincher Creek

The trailer had approximately $8000.00 in Power tools inside, along with shelving. The trailer had rock chips in the front as well as a large dent on the driver-side wheel well.
Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact the Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
