Turner Valley RCMP seeking the public’s assistance in locating wanted male

|Wanted: Matthew Lee Grouette
Grouette's warrants are for the following charges:
· Mischief (x4)
· Theft over $5,000
· Theft under $5,000
· Theft of Motor vehicle
· Fail to comply with release condition (x3)
· Traffic charges (x3)
Grouette already stands charged before the courts on the following offences but is not abiding by his release conditions:
· Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x2)
· Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x5)
· Break and enter / theft
· Dangerous driving
· Operation of motor vehicle while prohibited
· Flight from police
Matthew Lee Grouette (31) of no fixed address is described as:
Matthew Lee Grouette (31) of no fixed address is described as:
· Caucasian
· Medium build
· 5’ 6”
· 140 lbs
· Brown hair
· Brown eyes
· Tattoo of brass knuckles on right side of neck
Police would like to get Grouette in custody as soon as possible.
If you know the whereabouts of Matthew Lee Grouette you are asked to contact the Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262, or your local police department. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online atwww.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.