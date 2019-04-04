AHS informing individuals of exposure to tuberculosis

- Case presents no risk to general public
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is in the process of notifying individuals potentially exposed to a confirmed case of tuberculosis (TB) in the South Zone. Notification letters are part of the standard TB exposure followup and include information on standard TB assessment, screening and treatment, if required. The exposure occurred in a school setting and presents no risk to the general public. AHS is informing the public about followup actions as a matter of transparency. Only those who receive notification letters from AHS are considered exposed to this case.
The AHS TB Services and Communicable Disease Control teams, together with the South Zone Medical Officer of Health, are working to manage the followup screening that is routine in response to any potential exposure to a case of active infectious TB. To protect patient confidentiality, no further case-specific details will be released by AHS, including the name of the school in which the exposure took place.
