Child injured by gunshot

The child has been stabilized and transported to the Calgary Children's Hospital for further treatment.
Pincher Creek RCMP are investigating this incident, at this time it has been determined a 13-year-old child found and was playing with a 22 caliber pistol, and accidentally discharged the pistol which struck the 11-year-old child in the chest area. There were no adults present when this occurred.
Pincher Creek RCMP is continuing the investigation into the incident as well as the safety and storage of the firearm.
