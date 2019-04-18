Thursday, April 18, 2019
Gun complaint in Bellevue
The Crowsnest RCMP, with the support of neighbouring detachments, are on scene at an active investigation involving a firearm in Bellevue on April 18th at 9:00 pm.
The RCMP have set up an area of containment and the public is asked to stay away from the clearly blocked area around 223 Street and 27 Avenue. The RCMP Emergency Response Team is enroute to assist.
There is no risk to the general public given the containment area established by the RCMP.
An update will be provided when available and the public/media are thanked for their cooperation in avoiding the area.
