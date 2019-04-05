Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
2019 Gravel Crushing Tender
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 (MD) invites tenders for the crushing of approximately 108,000 Cubic Yards of gravel within the Municipal District of Pincher Creek. Quantities required are 100,000 Cubic Yards of Designation 4, Class 20 and 8,000 Cubic Yards of Designation 3 Class 12.5C. The successful tenderer will be required to complete the project on or before November 1, 2019.
All tenders are to be submitted on tender forms provided in the tender package which is available at www.purchasingconnection.ca or by contacting the MD office during regular business hours.
The MD of Pincher Creek reserves the right to waive informalities in, or reject any or all tenders, or accept the tender deemed most favorable in the interest of the MD. The lowest or any tender may not necessarily be accepted.
Sealed tenders clearly marked “2019 Gravel Crushing Tender” will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. April 11, 2019 at the address indicated below.
For additional information or questions please contact the MD at 403-627-3130.
Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 1037 Herron Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Pincher Creek, Alberta
T0K 1W0
