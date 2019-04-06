Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
2019 Gravel Haul Tender
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 (MD) invites tenders for the provision of hauling gravel within the Municipal District of Pincher Creek. Contractors will be required to provide all the necessary equipment and labour to meet the frequency of services.
All tenders are to be submitted on tender forms provided in the tender package which is available at www.purchasingconnection.ca or by contacting the MD office during regular business hours.
The MD reserves the right to waive informalities in, or reject any or all tenders, or accept the tender deemed most favorable in the interest of the MD the lowest or any tender may not necessarily be accepted.
Sealed tenders clearly marked “Gravel Haul Tender” will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. April 12, 2019 at the address indicated below.
For additional information or questions, please contact the MD at 403-627-3130 or visit our website at mdpinchercreek.ab.ca .
Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
1037 Herron Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Pincher Creek, Alberta T0K 1W0
