Crime spree suspects apprehended near Summerview

As members were closing in on the location the property owner reported the male on the quad had crashed and then jumped into a waiting F350 pickup truck. The property owner and neighbour who witnessed the pursuit attempted to block the F350 from leaving the area with their vehicles. The F350 pushed their vehicles out of the way and turned onto Highway 785 as members from the Pincher Creek and Piikani RCMP detachments arrived. They initiated a pursuit of the F350 and determined it was a stolen vehicle from Raymond Alberta. After a short pursuit the F350 lost control near Summerview Alberta, and two male occupants then fled on foot. A female passenger in the stolen F350 was taken into custody without incident.
Members from Pincher Creek, Piikani, Claresholm, Fort MacLeod and Crowsnest Pass RCMP detachments helped contain the area. An RCMP Police Dog Service attended and completed a search of the area, locating one of the males who was taken into custody without incident. The second male is still at large and the search has been suspended.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time. Charges against the male and female suspects are pending.
