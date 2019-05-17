Injury collision near Cowley

Pincher Creek RCMP
- Pincher Creek RCMP are currently investigating a two vehicle collision which occurred at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 510 near Cowley, Alberta at approximately 3:50 pm today. A one-ton truck travelling southbound was in collision with an SUV travelling westbound. A 48-year-old female passenger in the SUV has been transported to hospital with serious injuries. There were a total of 6 occupants in the SUV and no one else was injured in that vehicle. The 75-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the truck was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Pincher Creek RCMP with the assistance of an RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate and traffic is being re-routed through Cowley. No additional details are currently available at this time.
