Pincher Creek RCMP investigating rural Break and Enter

Pincher Creek RCMP
- On May 10th, 2019 at approximately 06:00 am person(s) unknown broke into a home located on the Summerview Feedlot. The house was not occupied at the time of the break and enter. After gaining access to the house unknown suspects proceeded to steal a firearm with ammunition that was locked in a storage room as well as some meat from a freezer. Surveillance video captured a white truck and a side by side OHV with orange fenders or hood area, leaving the area, they are believed to be involved in this break and enter.
Pincher Creek RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspects in this theft.
If you have any information, please call the Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com
. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
