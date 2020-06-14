|Memories of Earth - C. Davis
For the better part of a decade Toni and I worked very hard, with the help of so many of you, to help Pincher Creek see itself. Away from that role now, I still see how we succeeded, how our concept proved itself. We were heard around the world and in the legislative bodies. Traffic beyond my wildest dreams, way more traffic than I could sell. And that's how we failed, as if it wasn't obvious to us within the process, the proper commercialization of it eluded us.
Thank you so much to all of you who helped, who read, who amplified, who critiqued, who utilised, who idealized, who scrutinized, and yes, even to those of you who tried to squash it and make it go away. You all helped inform the stories we tried to tell, which was your story.
We also ruffled a lot of feathers, as a routine part of respecting the job by doing it. Every ruffle was revenue or potential revenue lost. At this point in time I still can't calculate which truth costs us the most. I've just about paid it off, so it doesn't really matter anymore.
I truly hope those of you who got it get how rare it is to be provided with that much community introspection and exhibition, without regard for the commerce of it. We showed the world everything, and maybe that was too much, but to be a passive lens is to forswear judging those kinds of things.
If I could I'd take back three of the 8 years we did it, frankly, for personal reasons, but sometimes when you're in it you're in it.
I suspect somebody we thought of as "interesting kid at the science fair" or something will decided to try their hand at it, and if they're properly placed in the community, and to them I would say it's quite doable, but make sure you have a good salesperson. There isn't a fortune to be had, no, but there's good income potential.
To that end, I'm leaving this site up, as I pare it down to a best-of. It's an interesting document of an interesting community right before the world changed forever again.
Peace,
Christian Davis, former bottle washer
pinchercreekvoice@gmail.com
